Onex (TSE:ONEX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$108.84 and traded as low as C$95.72. Onex shares last traded at C$97.41, with a volume of 112,419 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Onex from C$139.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$149.50.

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Onex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 357.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$113.53. The stock has a market cap of C$6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported C$3.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.97 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 83.17% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onex Co. will post 0.4443794 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onex

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Onex Corporation is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices. Investing revenue primarily comes from net gains on corporate investments and CLOs (collateralized loan investments). Asset and wealth management revenue comes primarily from management and performance fees.

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