Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Corey Manley Sells 7,405 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) EVP Corey Manley sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $256,879.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,112.73. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Omnicell Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. 494,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,211. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51.

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Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $313.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.36 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. KeyCorp upgraded Omnicell from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Omnicell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Omnicell from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicell from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMCL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 784.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 12,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

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Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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