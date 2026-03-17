Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) CFO Sells $26,262.96 in Stock

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Cook sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $26,262.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 200,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,137.28. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Omada Health Stock Down 1.2%

OMDA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. 1,353,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.48 million and a PE ratio of -86.00. Omada Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

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Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Omada Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omada Health in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Omada Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Omada Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omada Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Omada Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,161,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,402,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omada Health by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,272,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omada Health in the third quarter worth about $30,510,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter worth about $19,948,000.

About Omada Health

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Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

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