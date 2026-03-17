Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Update

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,507,417 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 12th total of 6,024,966 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,327,828 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,327,828 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORI

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.30. 330,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.73. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.24%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, Director John Eric Smith bought 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $48,918.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,295.60. The trade was a 36.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $217,061.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,930. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Republic International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 29.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.