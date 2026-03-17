OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 180.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,352 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lyle G. Ganske bought 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,055.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,055.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $292,830.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,263.43. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OGE Energy Trading Up 0.1%
OGE stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $49.55.
OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
OGE Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.
OGE Energy Profile
OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.
In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.
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