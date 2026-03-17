Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 11785334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

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Ocugen Trading Down 6.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $764.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.75.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Ocugen had a negative net margin of 1,192.18% and a negative return on equity of 2,626.38%. The business had revenue of ($0.19) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. Research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ocugen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ocugen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 211,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gene therapies to treat rare inherited retinal diseases, as well as vaccines designed to address unmet needs in infectious diseases. Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the company applies its proprietary gene therapy platform to create novel treatments aimed at preserving and restoring vision, while leveraging strategic partnerships to broaden its vaccine pipeline.

In its gene therapy portfolio, Ocugen is advancing multiple programs targeting retinal disorders.

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