NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $253.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.6667.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $292.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $191.89 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.