Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in Albany International Corporation $AIN

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.17% of Albany International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 464.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 75,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 59,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter worth approximately $7,468,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Albany International Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.32 million. Albany International had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.Albany International’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Albany International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Albany International’s payout ratio is -55.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Albany International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on Albany International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Albany International

Albany International Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany’s products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

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