Numerai GP LLC Takes $6.08 Million Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000. Graco accounts for about 0.9% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Graco by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 12,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $1,146,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $263,999.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,419.20. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 19,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $95.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average of $85.35.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Graco had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm had revenue of $593.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Graco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price target on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Graco

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco’s solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.