Numerai GP LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 400.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:HII opened at $416.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $177.42 and a one year high of $460.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.85%.Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,082. This represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $736,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,774.56. This trade represents a 46.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

See Also

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