Numerai GP LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,317,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,958,000 after buying an additional 821,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,964,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,792,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,462,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after acquiring an additional 47,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cloudflare by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,302,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,588,000 after acquiring an additional 639,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $9,103,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,473.58. This represents a 69.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $4,858,969.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,403. The trade was a 42.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 523,690 shares of company stock valued at $96,821,800 in the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 price objective on Cloudflare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

Read Our Latest Report on NET

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $207.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -715.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.