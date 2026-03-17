Numerai GP LLC Grows Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 872.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,952,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 26.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 665,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,876,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 273,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after buying an additional 45,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $77.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on A. O. Smith and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Darrell W. Schuh sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $82,126.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,732.39. This represents a 33.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

Further Reading

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