Numerai GP LLC Grows Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Numerai GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1,277.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 0.6% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,544,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,007,000 after buying an additional 622,275 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,040,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,507,000 after purchasing an additional 329,895 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 3,134 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.27, for a total transaction of $608,842.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,977.06. The trade was a 21.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 712,800 shares in the company, valued at $138,832,056. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,134 shares of company stock worth $15,640,132. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $182.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.49. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $221.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $225.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $217.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

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