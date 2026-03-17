Numerai GP LLC Buys 57,947 Shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Penguin Solutions worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,136,000. Jain Global LLC lifted its position in Penguin Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penguin Solutions by 219.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 83,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Penguin Solutions

In related news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $25,614.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,711.54. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PENG. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Penguin Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penguin Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENG

Penguin Solutions Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:PENG opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $921.90 million, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Penguin Solutions had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $343.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penguin Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

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