Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Acquired by Kora Management LP

Kora Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292,000 shares during the period. NU comprises approximately 12.2% of Kora Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kora Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of NU worth $114,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NU by 166.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of NU by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 35.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

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NU Price Performance

NU opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%.The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Santander raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NU in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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