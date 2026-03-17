Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Purchased by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.6% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 405,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 311,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,453 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,368,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,436,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $82.57. The company has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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