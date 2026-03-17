Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Makes New $498,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips $COP

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4%

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $4,751,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 411,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,847,754.69. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,431.36. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 600,884 shares of company stock worth $58,250,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

View Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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