Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Invests $693,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $216.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.71 and its 200 day moving average is $215.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $235.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

See Also

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