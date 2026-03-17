Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 163.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,157,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 336,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,466,000 after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,672,000 after purchasing an additional 167,722 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,936,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,694,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $266.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $298.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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