Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Investors Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $194.93. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

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