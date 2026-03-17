Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Acquires 10,459 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 270.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 1.0% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 606.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 880,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,992,000 after acquiring an additional 755,665 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,089,000 after purchasing an additional 673,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,437,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,937,000 after purchasing an additional 526,682 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29,055.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 270,219 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,773,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $120.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.98. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.87 and a fifty-two week high of $137.89. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies involved in activities, such as banking, mortgage finance, consumer finance, specialized finance, investment banking and brokerage, asset management and custody, corporate lending, insurance, financial investment, and real estate (including real estate investment trusts).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.