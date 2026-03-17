Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $65,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 132.8% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 9,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 23,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $736.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.03. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $450.13 and a twelve month high of $774.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $662.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $727.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $623.00 target price (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.60.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total value of $65,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total value of $1,575,226.29. Following the sale, the vice president owned 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,661.11. This trade represents a 93.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock worth $21,969,404. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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