Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Has $21.53 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. $MSGE

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,399 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment comprises approximately 6.7% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, Director Charles P. Dolan sold 19,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,231,269.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $42,081.60. This represents a 96.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:MSGE opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $459.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 748.04% and a net margin of 5.12%.The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

View Our Latest Report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) is a premier live entertainment company focused on producing and hosting a wide range of events across North America. Established as a separate publicly traded entity in April 2020 through a spin-off from Madison Square Garden Company, MSGE owns and operates iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, Radio City Music Hall, The Chicago Theatre and Sphere in Las Vegas. These facilities serve as flagship stages for concerts, sports events, family shows and cultural performances.

The company’s core business activities center on venue management, event promotion and production services.

Further Reading

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