Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 777,626 Duos Technologies Group, Inc. $DUOT

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 777,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. Duos Technologies Group makes up 1.8% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUOT. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $532,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duos Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of DUOT opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Duos Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc provides advanced non-intrusive security and inspection solutions utilizing motion-based and artificial intelligence technologies. The company’s core offerings include intelligent video analytics, RFID checkpoint systems, and specialized screening devices designed to detect security threats and contraband across transportation, logistics and critical infrastructure environments. Duos integrates proprietary hardware with software to deliver automated inspection and monitoring tools that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Among its primary products are automated gate-entry systems, railcar inspection portals and portable screening devices that use AI-driven image recognition and sensor fusion to identify objects such as unauthorized materials, pipeline anomalies or vehicle defects.

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