North Reef Capital Management LP Takes $4.75 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 239.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 116,189 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 22,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $1,855,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $74.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.