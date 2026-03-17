North Reef Capital Management LP Sells 755,000 Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

North Reef Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,995,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755,000 shares during the quarter. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida makes up approximately 7.1% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. North Reef Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida worth $151,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 48.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 187,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 61,119 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 679,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,669,000 after buying an additional 297,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 789.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 70,510 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $250,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 236,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,004.36. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Forlenza sold 12,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,696.80. This trade represents a 22.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,752 shares of company stock valued at $976,846. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Trading Up 1.1%

SBCF opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company through its principal subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Seacoast National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services across the coastal region of Florida. Its network of branches serves customers from Martin County through Miami-Dade County, offering deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management and payment services to individuals, small businesses and middle-market companies.

In addition to traditional banking, Seacoast offers specialized mortgage lending and wealth management services.

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