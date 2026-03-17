North Reef Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Primis Financial Corp. $FRST

North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 974,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,000. Primis Financial accounts for approximately 0.5% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,796,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 219.5% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 576,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 395,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 44.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,091,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,149 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Primis Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,301,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 185,083 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 170.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 156,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

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Primis Financial Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ FRST opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Primis Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $750,000.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRST. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Primis Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

View Our Latest Report on Primis Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matthew Alan Switzer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,937.56. This represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,025 shares of company stock valued at $92,961. Company insiders own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waycross, Georgia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Primis Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and agricultural clients across its service area. Primis Bank focuses on building relationships within the communities it serves, positioning itself as a local financial partner for deposit-taking, lending, and treasury management solutions.

Primis Bank maintains a network of branch offices throughout southeastern Georgia, serving a combination of rural and suburban markets.

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