North Reef Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Gemini Space Station, Inc. $GEMI

North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 245,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000. Gemini Space Station makes up approximately 0.3% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter valued at about $229,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sachin Chand Jaitly sold 39,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $354,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gemini Space Station Trading Down 7.0%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of GEMI stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Gemini Space Station, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $849.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEMI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Gemini Space Station from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore lowered shares of Gemini Space Station from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gemini Space Station from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gemini Space Station from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEMI

Gemini Space Station Company Profile

(Free Report)

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

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