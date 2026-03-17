North Reef Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. $CME

North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $313.83 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.53 and a fifty-two week high of $329.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.39.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings raised CME Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CME

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total value of $1,300,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,007 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,117.55. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $91,770.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,248 shares of company stock worth $1,616,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.