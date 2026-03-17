North Reef Capital Management LP Has $53.24 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. $EGBN

North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 558.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232,918 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp makes up 2.5% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Reef Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Eagle Bancorp worth $53,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 113.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

EGBN stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $742.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.81 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -0.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EGBN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

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