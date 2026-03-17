North Reef Capital Management LP Has $25.57 Million Stake in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust makes up 1.2% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $25,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 87.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,203.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,472.35. This represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Petrino purchased 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.91 per share, for a total transaction of $148,910.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,168.12. The trade was a 42.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,714. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NTRS stock opened at $136.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.41. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

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Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

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