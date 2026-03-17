Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 0.6% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12,417.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $501,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 91.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $970,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,458 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $244,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.38 and a one year high of $162.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.