Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Update

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 38,887,557 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 12th total of 33,196,012 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,166,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,166,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
More Nokia News
Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nokia announced a new suite of application‑optimized coherent optical solutions aimed at AI-era networks, touting up to 70% lower total cost of ownership and a compact in-line amplifier that boosts service density — a direct product push into hyperscale/data center spending. Nokia launches suite of application‑optimized optical solutions for AI-era networks
- Positive Sentiment: Nokia unveiled Aurelis, a PON‑based out‑of‑band management (OOBM) solution for data centers that promises lower power, space and operational cost — potentially attractive to large operators looking to reduce OPEX in dense AI deployments. Nokia brings PON-based out-of-band management to data centers
- Positive Sentiment: Nokia won a deployment of its DDoS firewall with a major European data‑center operator — a visible commercial validation that can help drive near-term revenue and references in the cyber/infra market. Nokia DDoS firewall deployed by European data center giant
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple industry outlets covered Nokia’s broader push — a cross‑portfolio optical and routing “AI tech suite” positioning the company as a systems supplier to hyperscalers, which supports the longer-term growth story in optical/network infrastructure. Nokia lifts lid on tech suite to meet AI demands
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary frames optical networking as a structural “supercycle” driven by AI; Nokia is profiled as a systems-level beneficiary versus component suppliers — supportive context but not a direct company catalyst. More Than Just Brains: The AI Revolution’s Nervous System
- Negative Sentiment: Arete Research cut Nokia to Neutral, which could cap upside from some institutional holders and adds near‑term analyst skepticism despite product momentum. Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Cut to Neutral at Arete Research
Nokia Stock Up 5.0%
NYSE:NOK opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nokia
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nokia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 108,136,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,524 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 91,942,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,321,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896,363 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 17,490,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035,002 shares during the period. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,380,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950,487 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.
Today Nokia’s core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.
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