Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Update

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 38,887,557 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 12th total of 33,196,012 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,166,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,166,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

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Nokia Stock Up 5.0%

NYSE:NOK opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Arete Research cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nokia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nokia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 108,136,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,524 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 91,942,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,321,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896,363 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 17,490,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035,002 shares during the period. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,380,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950,487 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

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Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia’s core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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