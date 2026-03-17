Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) CFO Fion Wenjuan Zhou Sells 22,113 Shares

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) CFO Fion Wenjuan Zhou sold 22,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $76,953.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 142,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,755.08. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Niu Technologies Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of NIU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 239,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,381. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.72 million, a P/E ratio of -62.48 and a beta of -0.24.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $96.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.24 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NIU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Niu Technologies
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies Co, Ltd., established in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, is a leading designer and manufacturer of smart electric scooters and micro-mobility solutions. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity into its vehicles, enabling real-time monitoring of battery status, vehicle diagnostics, and location tracking through its proprietary mobile application. By leveraging lightweight materials and modular battery systems, Niu aims to deliver efficient urban transportation alternatives that reduce reliance on conventional gasoline-powered motorcycles and cars.
Niu’s product portfolio encompasses a range of electric scooters, motorcycles, and e-bikes marketed under its NQi, MQi, and UQi series.
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