Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) CFO Fion Wenjuan Zhou Sells 22,113 Shares

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) CFO Fion Wenjuan Zhou sold 22,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $76,953.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 142,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,755.08. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Niu Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NIU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 239,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,381. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.72 million, a P/E ratio of -62.48 and a beta of -0.24.

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Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $96.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.24 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,649,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,089 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Niu Technologies by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,460,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 388,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NIU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Niu Technologies

About Niu Technologies

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Niu Technologies Co, Ltd., established in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, is a leading designer and manufacturer of smart electric scooters and micro-mobility solutions. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity into its vehicles, enabling real-time monitoring of battery status, vehicle diagnostics, and location tracking through its proprietary mobile application. By leveraging lightweight materials and modular battery systems, Niu aims to deliver efficient urban transportation alternatives that reduce reliance on conventional gasoline-powered motorcycles and cars.

Niu’s product portfolio encompasses a range of electric scooters, motorcycles, and e-bikes marketed under its NQi, MQi, and UQi series.

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