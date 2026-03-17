Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 336,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 230,765 shares.The stock last traded at $3.8050 and had previously closed at $3.67.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

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Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 billion. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation is a major Japanese steel producer formed in 2012 through the merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates integrated steelmaking and rolling facilities and is widely recognized as one of the largest steel manufacturers in Japan and among the leading producers globally. Its business scope spans primary steel production, downstream processing, and a range of steel-related engineering and service activities.

The company’s product offering includes a broad portfolio of steel products such as hot- and cold-rolled flat products, plates, pipes and tubes, coated steels, stainless and specialty steels, and high-strength steels tailored for automotive, machinery, construction, energy and infrastructure applications.

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