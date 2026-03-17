Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 and last traded at GBX 115, with a volume of 4886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50.

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Down 1.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.93. The company has a market capitalization of £10.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

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Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (26.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nexus Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Nexus Infrastructure plc will post 9.0100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nexus Infrastructure

About Nexus Infrastructure

In other news, insider Charles Sweeney purchased 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 per share, with a total value of £10,019.80. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Nexus is a leading provider of civil engineering infrastructure solutions through its two subsidiaries: Tamdown Group Limited and Coleman Construction & Utilities Limited.

Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London. It has an established market-leading position, having been in operation for over 48 years.

Coleman delivers civil engineering and building projects in the water, rail, highways and rivers & marine sectors.

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