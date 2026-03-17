Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 and last traded at GBX 115, with a volume of 4886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50.
Nexus Infrastructure Stock Down 1.3%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.93. The company has a market capitalization of £10.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (26.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nexus Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Nexus Infrastructure plc will post 9.0100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Nexus Infrastructure
About Nexus Infrastructure
Nexus is a leading provider of civil engineering infrastructure solutions through its two subsidiaries: Tamdown Group Limited and Coleman Construction & Utilities Limited.
Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London. It has an established market-leading position, having been in operation for over 48 years.
Coleman delivers civil engineering and building projects in the water, rail, highways and rivers & marine sectors.
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