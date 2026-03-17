Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Nexo token can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001233 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $914.26 million and $8.46 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,061.87 or 0.99872703 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.com/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO is a utility token used within the NEXO platform, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. NEXO users can borrow fiat or stablecoins by collateralizing cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, NEXO token holders are eligible to participate in platform decisions, emphasizing the platform’s community-centric philosophy. The token also offers holders up to 12% annual interest on the NEXO tokens held in their wallets. Moreover, holding NEXO tokens enrolls users in NEXO’s Loyalty Program, granting them higher yields on crypto and fiat currencies, preferential borrowing rates, and free crypto withdrawals. The NEXO token was created by Nexo AG, a FinTech group established in 2017, based in Zug, Switzerland, that blends traditional finance and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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