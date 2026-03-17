NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James Financial

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTST. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

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NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 223.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,958,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,783,000 after acquiring an additional 955,951 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 1,042.3% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 193,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 97,116 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 749,811 shares during the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

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NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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