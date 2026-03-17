Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK) Receives $23.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.8889.

NTSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Netskope in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Netskope in a research note on Monday, December 29th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netskope in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Netskope from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Netskope from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Netskope Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ NTSK opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Netskope has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -96.60.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.33 million for the quarter. Netskope’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070–0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190–0.190 EPS.

Insider Activity at Netskope

In other Netskope news, CEO Sanjay Beri sold 346,061 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $5,851,891.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Raphael Bousquet sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $63,691.18. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,049,721 shares of company stock worth $18,020,279.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netskope

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netskope by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netskope in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Netskope by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netskope by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period.

Netskope Company Profile

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We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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