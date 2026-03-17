NetMind Token (NMT) Price Reaches $0.0839 on Major Exchanges

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $216.81 thousand worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 143,738,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,193,059 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 143,738,370.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 0.08442367 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $235,208.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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