Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 92,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 105,478 shares.The stock last traded at $129.77 and had previously closed at $128.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

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Nelnet Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.08 and a 200-day moving average of $130.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 28.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $390.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.00 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nelnet by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nelnet by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

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Nelnet, Inc (NYSE: NNI) is a diversified education services company founded in 1978 and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Originally established as the National Education Loan Network by Michael S. Dunlap, the company has grown into a prominent provider of student loan servicing and education finance solutions in the United States.

At the core of Nelnet’s business is student loan servicing, where it administers and manages federal and private education loans on behalf of borrowers and lending partners.

Further Reading

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