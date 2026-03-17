Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Arete Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,601,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,292,881,000 after purchasing an additional 397,911 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

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About Amazon.com

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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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