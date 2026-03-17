Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Arete Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,601,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,292,881,000 after purchasing an additional 397,911 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon rolled out 1-hour (and 3-hour) paid delivery in hundreds of U.S. cities — a direct push to win convenience-driven share from rivals and defend retail market share; this could lift order frequency and paid-delivery revenue while increasing fulfillment intensity. Amazon launches 1-hour shipping in US cities to challenge Walmart
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon is deepening its AI exposure (partnerships and reported large-scale AI investment plans), which supports long‑term AWS growth, higher-margin enterprise services and ad/productivity monetization opportunities. Analysts view AWS/AI as a key upside driver. Amazon.coM (AMZN)’s Deepens AI Presence With New Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon is raising prices on a Prime Video tier (and analysts at BofA flagged the move could add meaningful incremental revenue) — small near-term revenue boost with limited churn risk for Prime membership overall. ‘Price Hike Could Add $780M,’ Says BofA about Amazon Stock (AMZN)
- Positive Sentiment: Research houses remain constructive: a recent Buy rating underscores expectations that AWS and AI workload shifts will drive multi-year upside. This supports investor sentiment around valuation re‑rating potential. Amazon: Central AI Catalyst With AWS Poised to Benefit From Long-Term Cloud and AI Workload Shift
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon completed a large multi‑tranche euro bond issuance — provides liquidity and tenor diversification but modest near-term earnings impact; useful for funding capex and international expansion. Amazon Completes Major Multi‑Tranche Euro Bond Issuance
- Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America and conference notes suggest Amazon’s retail traffic is stable and retail‑media budgets are rising — supportive for ad revenue trends, though execution and pricing cadence will matter. Amazon traffic stable as retail media budgets rise, Bank of America analysts say
- Negative Sentiment: Congressional scrutiny over a reported $40M payment tied to a Melania Trump documentary raised questions about potential anti‑bribery exposure and reputational/legal risk for Amazon Studios; this could trigger regulatory inquiries or political backlash. Did Amazon bribe Trump with the $40 million ‘Melania’ documentary? Congress is asking questions
- Negative Sentiment: A recent string of outages drew investor attention to operational risk; while markets focus on management response rather than outages themselves, repeated incidents could erode trust or lead to revenue impacts in key services. Amazon Experienced a String of Outages This Week: 2 Things Investors Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Sen. Elizabeth Warren has sent questions to Amazon regarding layoffs and tax breaks — ongoing political/regulatory scrutiny of labor and tax practices could lead to reputational or compliance costs. Elizabeth Warren Questions Amazon and Meta over Layoffs after Receiving Tax Cuts
- Negative Sentiment: JD.com launched Joybuy in Europe to compete on fast delivery and pricing — intensifying competition in key markets could pressure margins and require further investment. JD.com launches Joybuy in Europe, targeting Amazon
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.