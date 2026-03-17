NEAR Protocol Price Up 11.4% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00001969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $295.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000681 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,290,420,048 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,202,633 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The Reddit community for NEAR Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/nearprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,290,394,590. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.44365767 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 624 active market(s) with $336,413,408.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

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