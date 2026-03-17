Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.18 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 41398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nayax from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Nayax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Nayax from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Nayax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nayax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

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Nayax Trading Up 0.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nayax by 210.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nayax by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

Further Reading

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