Natural Resource Partners LP $NRP Shares Acquired by Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners comprises approximately 3.6% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Castalian Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castalian Partners LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 186,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:NRP opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 1 year low of $86.83 and a 1 year high of $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Natural Resource Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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About Natural Resource Partners

(Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE: NRP) is a master limited partnership that acquires and manages royalty and other mineral interests in coal and other natural resources across North America and Australia. The partnership was formed in 2010 as a spin-out from a major U.S. coal producer and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Its core business model centers on owning gross proceeds interests, gross royalty proceeds interests and fee minerals, which provide the right to receive a portion of revenues from mining and mineral production without operating the mines directly.

NRP’s U.S.

See Also

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