National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,909 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $233,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.9% in the third quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.09.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $214.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $236.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $17,195,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 140,696 shares in the company, valued at $30,241,198.24. This trade represents a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 891,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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