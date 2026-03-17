National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,761 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $207,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 102.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $142.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In related news, major shareholder Pentwater Capital Management L bought 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,060,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,824,046. This trade represents a 11.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $178,503.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average is $132.57. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $212.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.32.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company’s roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

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