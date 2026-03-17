National Bank of Canada FI Has $152.17 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 797.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245,035 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $152,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

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J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -37.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SJM

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

See Also

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