National Bank of Canada FI Has $138.68 Million Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 797,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,420 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Futu were worth $138,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,411,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,008,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,192,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Futu during the third quarter worth $816,000.

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Futu Stock Performance

Shares of FUTU opened at $149.05 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. Futu had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $827.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FUTU. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Futu from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.39 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

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Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm’s product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

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