Nano One Materials (TSE:NANO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSE:NANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as low as C$0.89. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 43,139 shares traded.

Nano One Materials Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$110.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

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